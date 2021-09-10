New Mexico State Fair seeing fewer people on a Friday night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair is in full swing. It certainly hasn’t been as packed as previous years and people say they are taking advantage of the smaller crowds. The lines to get in were short. Some fairgoers say in previous years it took them about an hour to get in but Friday night, it was less than ten minutes.

One fairgoer said she got to ride almost all the rides. The ticket line wasn’t long and people didn’t have any trouble getting on the rides either. Overall, people described the fair this Friday night as “chill and less hectic” compared to past fairs.

Of course, fewer people means less money for the vendors. Some say they’ve been coming to the fair here for several years and are seeing 70% and 80% fewer people than in past years. Some vendors say they did sees slightly more people Friday night than opening day Thursday. They hope more people keep coming out.

“Right now it has been slow, very very slow. That is why I am crossing fingers to get more people and more customers for rides, food, games and everybody,” said vendor Ozzie Garcia.

People also flocked to see the rodeo at Tingley Coliseum and watched the Band Perry perform. Overall, locals say the fair has been different this year but in a good way. To attend this year’s fair you have to show proof of vaccine or a negative test within 48 hours of entry. The fair runs through September 19.