New Mexico State Fair returns with new food, rides and entertainment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair is back. Starting today, you’ll find everything from a seven-story slide to a lineup of performers like Eli Young Band.

The State Fair is also going beyond typical fair foods like funnel cakes and corn dogs, promising plenty of new additions. The fair’s general manager, Dan Mourning, says there’s plenty of new treats for you to try this year that are worth ditching the diet for.

“It’s more than just rides — great new foods. We’ve got Rex’s which is putting out a chocolate chip deep fried green chile cheeseburger. Don’t ask — sweet, savory, get it only at the fair,” said Mourning, who also mentioned a deep-fried green chile cheesesteak made with a tortilla.

New attractions include a photo booth with animals from the Amazon Rainforest and a high-energy stunt show featuring some of the greatest dog athletes in the world, many of which are rescue animals. New features you can expect on the weekends include a few festivals and a soccer watch party. New Mexico United plays Oklahoma City on Sunday and you can catch the game right at the fair with other fans.

“We have a wine festival and we have a cider festival that will be happening on each weekend of the fair on Saturdays and we’re having a good watch party for our good boys of the United so we’re having that on Sunday at Villa Hispana with a huge screen,” said Mourning. “They’re out of town and so we want to make sure you get them at the fair. Don’t miss your fair event.”

Those who want to attend but don’t want to deal with traffic will also have options this year. The park and ride will be an option on weekends.

“We have park and ride on the weekend – that’s important for all our fairgoers on the weekend, Saturday and Sunday from Coronado Mall, free, free parking, free ride, City of Albuquerque partnering with New Mexico State Fair to get you there and back to your car,” said Mourning. “It’s a great way to avoid the traffic.”

Today is Law Enforcement Day so you can meet a number of officers from around the state. They’ll have other special Main Street days you can check out over the next week, along with the new additions or fair classics like the Ferris Wheel. Events kick off at 9 this morning and the fair will run through Sunday, the 15th.