ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair and Ex Novo Brewing are coming together to bring this year’s official fair beer, “Dusty Spur”. It’s a handcrafted American Pilsner that’s perfect for a warm fair day.

The New Mexico State Fair is the only fair that has taken that step to collaborate with a brewing company. “I mean Ex Novo is outstanding and their quality is amazing, and they were available to put together that they knew it would be very special,” said Dan Mourning, General manager of the New Mexico State Fair. The ‘Dusty Spur’ will only be available at the state fair.

The New Mexico State Fair will be Sept. 7-17, you can purchase your tickets at statefair.exponm.com.