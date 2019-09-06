New Mexico State Fair launches chicken-hatching livestream

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) They say you should never count your chickens before they hatch — but you can count them as they hatch at this year’s State Fair.

Visitors can stop by the Red Barn to see the chicks emerge from their shells. A Las Cruces farmer donated the eggs, which will be placed on display on the day they’re expected to hatch.

Organizers say the eggs and other animal exhibits in the Red Barn are intended to connect New Mexico with their food sources.

“People don’t really know where their food is coming from anymore because not a lot of people are living in rural communities anymore, they don’t really have a connection to agriculture like they used to,” Denny Atchley, with the Future Farmers of America.

If you can’t make it to the Expo to watch the eggs hatch, don’t worry. Those with some time on their hands can watch the chicken-hatching livestream.