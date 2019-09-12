New Mexico State Fair hosts International Food Competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State Fair judges took a trip around the world Thursday.

From British cakes to Indian curries, people from across the state put their best foreign cuisine up for critique at the International Food Competition. Organizers say it’s a great way to experience different cultures across the state.

“We have people who have lived abroad, or studied abroad and they’ve brought back what they’ve learned about other cultures and the foods that are eaten there,” competition organizer Barbara Cushman said.

There were 16 competitors this year. Cheryl Moss’s lamingtons took first place and were also “Best in Show.” Second place went to Ron Bronitsky’s linzer torte, and in third place was Mark Ladd’s basque peas.