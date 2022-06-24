ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair is hiring for season positions for the summer. Starting June 27, they will begin accepting applications for the 2022 State Fair inside the labor trailer near Gate 4 on the Fairgrounds. The building will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The following departments are accepting applications:

Cashier’s Office

– Ushers

– Cashiers

– Ticket Takers

– Ushers – Cashiers – Ticket Takers Operations Department

-Housekeeping

-Grounds maintenance

-Stall maintenance

-Building maintenance

-Housekeeping -Grounds maintenance -Stall maintenance -Building maintenance Miscellaneous Departments

-Events

-Information booths

-Arts

-Entries

-School Days

-The Farm

-Horse Department

-Livestock Department

-Events -Information booths -Arts -Entries -School Days -The Farm -Horse Department -Livestock Department Parking Department

Applicants can either bring a completed application or fill out an application on-site.