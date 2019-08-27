New Mexico State Fair debuts new app

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans are eight days away from the start of the State Fair. Organizers are preparing for the hundreds of thousands of people that will pass through the gates.

This year, there will be new technology to make the fair easier to navigate. Officials said everything you need to know for this year’s event is right at your fingertips.

The fair’s brand new app highlights the fair’s events, shopping, amenities, food and more. It allows fairgoers to leave reviews and ratings for the attractions.

“We are in the 21st century, and I know for my kids and everyone, it is all about the phone,” general manager Dan Mourning said. “The app is just the natural progression of what we want to do to promote the fair.”

The app also aims to make the fair easier to navigate. It contains two detailed maps to help people find the closest restroom, water fountain or food.

“It is a GPS location to tell you exactly where you are and how many steps you are from that deep-fried deliciousness you want to get a hold of,” Mourning said.

Other new things at this year’s fair include a beef jerky competition featuring 10 local vendors, a powerlifting competition through USA Powerlifting, a wine festival and a cider festival.

“We are happy to continually revolutionize the way that we operate, and we are really here to provide the great people of New Mexico the best entertainment for their dollar,” Public Information Officer Wyndham Kemsley said.

Mourning said this all brings them one step closer to kickoff. “People come on,” Mourning said. “It’s ready. We are ready for ya.”

The app lets people build a personal schedule for their time at the fair and add individual events to plan their day. People can also set alert reminders for when their favorite events begin.

The app is available in the Apple and Google Play stores. This year’s fair runs September 5-15.