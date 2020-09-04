New Mexico State Fair asks for 2021 poster designs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair is already looking ahead to next year. This year, some competitions such as livestock shows and cake decorating will be virtual.

However, fair officials are asking artists to send in their designs for next year’s poster. Anyone interested must be 18-years-old or older and must be a resident of New Mexico.

All entries must be family-friendly and related to the fair. Poster content can contain things such as livestock and animals, live music, State Fair Rodeo, The Midway, and fair food.

The deadline to submit your poster entry is September 14, 2020. The contest winner will be announced on September 25.

