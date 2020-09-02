New Mexico State Fair announces virtual quilt contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair announced an online quilt contest. The new, online event will feature unique quilt designs by New Mexicans from across the state.

Submissions for the quilt contest begins September 2 and ends on September 13 at midnight. Voting begins September 14. Winners will be announced on September 25. The contest is open to the public and voting will be based on people’s choice on the New Mexico State Fair’s website.

