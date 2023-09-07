ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The State Fair is underway, but if you’re looking for ways to save money at the fair, you might want to check out this year’s discount days.

Normally, admission is $15 for adults and $8 for seniors 65+ and children ages 6-12. Children under the age of six are free. Ride wristbands are $40 from Friday through Sunday and $30 Monday through Thursday.

Opening day (Thursday, September 7)

$4 admission

All food venders offering one menu item for $5 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., but this does NOT include Midway vendors.

Law enforcement personnel are get free admissions with an ID

Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 10

Teachers get free admission when they present a district-issued ID or a current pay stub.

Friday, September 8

State employees get $8 admission when they show a state agency ID badge or current pay stub.

Firefighters and first responders get free admission with a valid ID.

Monday, September 11

All admissions are $4

Tuesday, September 12

All admissions are $5

Veterans and active military personnel get free admission with a valid ID.

Wednesday, September 13

All admissions are $1

All Midway rides are $1 per ride with a minimum purchase of 10 rides. No ride wristbands issued this day.

Thursday, September 14

Everyone pays kids’ admission price (admission is $8 for everyone).

Friday, September 15