ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The State Fair is underway, but if you’re looking for ways to save money at the fair, you might want to check out this year’s discount days.
Normally, admission is $15 for adults and $8 for seniors 65+ and children ages 6-12. Children under the age of six are free. Ride wristbands are $40 from Friday through Sunday and $30 Monday through Thursday.
Opening day (Thursday, September 7)
- $4 admission
- All food venders offering one menu item for $5 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., but this does NOT include Midway vendors.
- Law enforcement personnel are get free admissions with an ID
Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 10
- Teachers get free admission when they present a district-issued ID or a current pay stub.
Friday, September 8
- State employees get $8 admission when they show a state agency ID badge or current pay stub.
- Firefighters and first responders get free admission with a valid ID.
Monday, September 11
- All admissions are $4
Tuesday, September 12
- All admissions are $5
- Veterans and active military personnel get free admission with a valid ID.
Wednesday, September 13
- All admissions are $1
- All Midway rides are $1 per ride with a minimum purchase of 10 rides. No ride wristbands issued this day.
Thursday, September 14
- Everyone pays kids’ admission price (admission is $8 for everyone).
- All food venders offering one menu item for $5 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., but this does NOT include Midway vendors.
Friday, September 15
- New Mexico city and county government employees get $8 admission with employment ID.