ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair has announced the discount days and special recognition days. The fair runs from September 8 – 18.

Below is a list of discount days and special recognition days:

September 9 – 11, 2022 – Teacher & State Employee Appreciation Weekend All New Mexico Teachers will get into the Fair for FREE when they present their district-issued ID or a current pay stub at the ticket booth. Free admission is good for the ID holder only. All New Mexico State Employees get in for just $8.00 when they present an ID badge issued by the state agency they work for or a current pay stub issued by a state agency. Discount is good for ID or paystub holder only.

Monday, September 12, 2022 – $2.00 Admission, $25.00 ride wristbands

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 – Military/Veteran's Appreciation Day. Free admission for all active, reserve, & retired military with valid ID. $5.00 admission and $25 ride wristbands

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – Dollar Day! $1.00 Admission all day ∙ Dollar Rides. All rides $1.00 per ride, with a minimum ticket purchase of $10.00. Ride wristbands will not be available for purchase on Dollar Day.

Thursday, September 15, 2022 – Everyone is a KID today! $8.00 Admission, $25.00 Ride Wristbands. Graze Days – All food vendors on the grounds offer one regular menu item for just $3.00

September 16 – 18, 2022 – City & County Employee Appreciation Day – admission for anyone employed by a New Mexico city or county government get in for just $8.00, $40.00 ride wristbands.

The New Mexico State Fair parade is being held Saturday, September 10 at 8:30 a.m. The parade will begin around Louisana and Central and head west to Girard.