New Mexico staple celebrates 50 years in business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico favorite, the Frontier restaurant, is celebrating 50 years in business on Wednesday. For the past five decades, the iconic staple has been serving up delicious breakfast burritos, warm freshly made tortillas, of course, the famous Frontier sweet roll.

The owners Larry and Dorothy Rainosek first opened the doors of the Frontier back on February 10, 1971. At the time, the single room restaurant along Central could only offer a limited menu.

Over the years, the restaurant has become a go-to for college students, tourists, locals, and film crews. To celebrate, Frontier is offering specials on breakfast burritos and the famous sweet rolls.