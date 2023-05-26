ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Society of CPA will be hosting its annual Women’s Leadership Summit, on June 16. The New Mexico Society of CPAs promotes and advocates for the CPA profession by advocating for federal and state regulation and legislation that protects members’ and the public’s interests. Each year they host a Women’s Leadership Summit, attended by over 250 New Mexican women of all industries, ages, and stages of their careers.

Each registration costs $200 and includes breakfast, lunch, 6.5 hours of continuing professional education, complimentary headshots, networking, many chances to win prizes, and a cocktail reception following the summit. It will be held at the Sandia Resort & Casino from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit nmscpa.org.