ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s healthcare infrastructure has long struggled to keep up with the patient load, and the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated that. Now, two new hospital buildings are going up with another one on the way.

UNMH is building a new tower and about a mile away a new tower is almost completed at Presbyterian downtown. A new hospital also just got the ‘ok’ to come to Valencia County, adding to the state’s growing healthcare infrastructure.

“What we knew prior to the pandemic was that looking at national averages, that New Mexico and Albuquerque did not have quite as many beds as the national average as we would expect for the population,” said Dr. Steve McLaughlin, physician, and Chair of the Emergency Department at UNMH.

Both UNMH and Presbyterian say even before the COVID-19 pandemic, they were operating near or above capacity.

“That’s really driven by a number of things but a big one is the aging of the population and that as we get older we do need more care,” said Dr. McLaughlin.

UNMH said it has outgrown its current space and needs a more modern building to use the latest technology. Its new seven-story tower will have 96 inpatient beds, 18 operating rooms, and an about 1,400 spot parking structure. The rooms will be bigger to accommodate more modern technology.

“We need more spaces, especially inpatient spaces. and modern hospitals don’t look like old hospitals. so we need those upgraded rooms to be able to do the kind of work we need to do to take care of our patients,” said Dr. McLaughlin.

Presbyterian’s incoming 11-story tower will add about 144 beds. “We will be able to reduce our ED wait times, we will be able to enhance the care we’re providing our patients,” said Dionne Cruz Miller, Hospital Chief Executive at Presbyterian Health Systems.

But the hospitals will face a challenge they’re already grappling with, staffing. “Everybody in New Mexico, across the country, is dealing with staffing shortages,” said Miller.

She said to be ready to open the new tower this fall, they are working on staff retention and partnering with universities and specialized recruiters to staff up.

“We’re working with recruiters in those hard-to-fill areas. Respiratory therapy I think of, I think of nursing, even providers,” she said. “So we have recruiters who are specific to the needs of understanding the service that’s provided. So, that they can share and connect those individuals with the same individuals here.”

UNMH’s new tower won’t open until October 2024, but they’re thinking of staffing now.

“The answer today is going to be different from the answer a year from now. So I think the challenge for us is to say ok first is to define what are the number of people and what kinds of jobs are we going to need in the new space. and that’s work that we’re doing now,” said. Dr. McLaughlin.

UNMH’s new building is set to cost $491 million. Presbyterian’s new building is set to cost $170 million.