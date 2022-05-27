ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Going on their seventh year, the 2022 New Mexico Science Fiesta is back. The organized by Explora and STEM-NM. It aims to teach kids more about science, technology, engineering, art and math.

They will be hosting a week-long summer camp running from June 11-18. Events for the whole family to enjoy, ending the week with the New Mexico Science Fiesta. The event will be located, Expo New Mexico. There will be a lot of STEM professionals doing demostrations of different things and free parking.

Explora is a science center and children’s museum in Albuquerque, with a mission of creating experiences in science, technology, egineering, art and math (STEM). Explora serves thousands of people of all backgrounds each year and is dedicated to improving New Mexico’s educational and economic outcomes.

