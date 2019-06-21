Explora invites public to New Mexico Science Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) Science lovers will be interested in this weekend’s New Mexico Science Fiesta. The week-long event features more than 75 local businesses, educators, and community organizations and activities for kids, teens, and adults.

There will be lots of hands-on STEM activities at the event, inviting you to explore science, engineering, art, and math and to see how they play a role in everyday life. There will be demonstrations by Science Girl’s Lab, Recycle Man, Explora and even a Science Game Show hosted by Sandia National Laboratories.

The Fiesta will be followed by a week of events exploring many topics such as the science of breakdancing, woodworking, solar energy, and the moon. This free, family-friendly event kicks-off Saturday, June 22, from 11:00 a.m. through 5 p.m. at Expo New Mexico.

