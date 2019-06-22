New Mexico Science Fiesta kicks off

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Science enthusiasts young and old came together for a day filled with exciting experiments. The New Mexico Science Fiesta kicked off at Expo New Mexico Saturday.

Children and adults could explore STEM fields like robotics, coding, and more. Fiesta visitors were also able to interact with experts in those fields.

“Everyone here is volunteering their time. It’s STEM professionals, it’s the scientists, the engineers. They’re here showing and giving hands-on experiences to the kids,” said Mitchell Whittier with STEM NM.

The Science Fiesta continues throughout the week with free events. Click here to learn about other upcoming New Mexico Science Fiesta events.