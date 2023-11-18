NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With the actors’ strike at a halt and a tentative agreement in place, New Mexico SAG-AFTRA members met on Saturday to discuss the pending contract.

The meeting was to inform members exactly what the agreement is. Although the strike is suspended, it doesn’t mean it is officially over.

The local branch president said the end of the strike will only happen when the contract is officially ratified.

Saturday’s meeting allowed members to ask any questions prior to voting and also made history as the first time a national executive director of SAG-AFTRA has visited New Mexico.