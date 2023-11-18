NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With the actors’ strike at a halt and a tentative agreement in place, New Mexico SAG-AFTRA members met on Saturday to discuss the pending contract.
The meeting was to inform members exactly what the agreement is. Although the strike is suspended, it doesn’t mean it is officially over.
Story continues below
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico November 17 – November 23
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque church’s sign of acceptance with rainbow background vandalized
- New Mexico: First Safe Haven Baby Box installed at New Mexico hospital
- Events: Winter Letters Farolito Tour coming to Fort Sumner
The local branch president said the end of the strike will only happen when the contract is officially ratified.
Saturday’s meeting allowed members to ask any questions prior to voting and also made history as the first time a national executive director of SAG-AFTRA has visited New Mexico.