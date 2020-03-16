New Mexico Runners prepare for third season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Since 2018, the New Mexico Runners have been offering one of the best family entertainment values in the state with high scoring, intense and edge of your seat soccer action. The Runners are now rounding out their second season in the Major Arena Soccer League and play at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.

New Mexico Runners team owner and CEO Andres Trujillo visits the set along with goalkeeper Casey Gasson and defender Colton Oord to discuss the team and how you can watch them.

A fastpaced game, arena soccer is played on an artificial turf field and is played in four 15-minute quarters. “These guys on the pitch are just amazing and entertaining to watch. It’s family fun entertainment and you don’t want to miss it. You don’t want to get up to go to the concessions because you’ll miss an exciting action play and these guys are all about it,” said Trujillo.

The team is locally owned and operated by a New Mexico born and raised family and the majority of the players are also local and come from high schools such as Cleveland, Volcano Vista, Eldorado, and Del Norte.

The Runners’ season runs from December through March, however, it was cut short along with the rest of the league due to coronavirus concerns. The team is now looking forward to its third season next December.

For additional information on the New Mexico Runners, visit the team’s official website or check out their Facebook or Instagram accounts.