ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For some, a new year means a new beginning. With 2023 coming to a close, people are thinking of what resolutions they want to tackle in the new year. For some, they would like to better themselves by giving more.

“To be a better person,” said Jesse Taylor, a visitor from Missouri.

For a grandmother from Grants, Amy Arkie, she said she would like to help orphaned and homeless children in her community. After attending a donation event recently, she said it opened her eyes to how much service and charity some families need during the holiday season.

“This year, I would like to accomplish helping out some of the orphaned and homeless children. We usually donate to Joy Junction, and it hit a cord the other day when I saw so many families, and so, I want to be able to give and do a little bit more charity,” Arkie explained.

For Arkie’s young granddaughter, her New Year resolution is to make it to the next school grade and added that she was grateful for her mom, dad, and brother. For visitors coming from southern California and Missouri, they would like to spend more time with family and friends and continue their healthy lifestyles.

“I actually enjoy rock climbing, and so I’ve been training with that, and just to kind of keep those kinds of goals going,” said Hannah Mayor, a visitor from California.

For local musician Carlos Martinez, he wants to help people in need. More specifically, those who are unhoused, adding that he, too, was homeless at one point.

“I went through the homeless situation, and I got some help, and I’ve been doing well since then, and God opened the door to me to see the life of homeless people and the people on the street. To play songs, and how powerful a song can be to people, can touch somebody’s life,” Martinez said.