New Mexico Republican Party office vandalized

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state Republican Party is speaking out after vandals targeted their office.

“There should be some respect back and forth, you can disagree with people politically without trying to diminish their standing and so that’s what I think this act does and it doesn’t have a place in American politics,” said Steve Pearce, the chairman for the Republican Party of New Mexico.

Pearce said the words traitors were spray-painted at their headquarters located near I-25 and Paseo about a year ago, and early Saturday he said vandals spray-painted the words, “Still traitors,” on the building.

Pearce said everything was caught on camera and said removing the spray paint could cost more than $3,500.