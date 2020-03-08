New Mexico Republican candidates picked for open U.S. Senate and congressional seats

FILE – In this April 1, 2019, file photo the Capitol is framed amid blooming cherry trees in Washington. In a city where the meet-and-greet is hardwired into the culture of political life, the coronavirus is rapidly changing the norms, even before a first case arrives in the nation’s capital. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, more than 800 Republicans from around New Mexico took part in the State Pre-Primary Convention. Delegates had been elected from their counties to attend the convention and they selected federal candidates for New Mexico’s June 2 primary election.

The votes capped the convention steered by Convention Chair, and former Party Chair, John Billingsley and current Party Chair Steve Pearce. All 16 candidates gave speeches in hopes of snagging the open U.S. Senate and three Congressional District seats.

In the U.S. Senate race, Elisa Martinez received the most votes and will be in the top ballot position. Mark Ronchetti will also be on the ballot.

In the First Congressional District race, Michelle Garcia Holmes got the most votes and will top the ballot position. She’ll be on the ballot with Jarod Vander Dussen.

In the Second Congressional District race, Yvette Herrell will top the ballot followed by Claire Chase. The Third Congressional District race will have Harry Montoya in the top position and Karen Bedonie in the second slot.

To get on the primary ballot, candidates must have received 20% of the vote. If they fall short, they may elect to get signatures to try to qualify to get on the primary ballot.