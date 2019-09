McCracken County residents vote at the Robert Cherry Civic Center in Paducah, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Kentucky voters will have their say in a presidential race that has mostly bypassed the state. Republican voters selected Donald Trump and Democrats chose Hillary Clinton during the state’s presidential caucus and primary earlier this year. (Ryan Hermens/The […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s United States Representatives Ben Ray Lujan and Deb Haaland will be at the University of New Mexico helping register people to vote.

The event is being hosted by UNM College Democrats. Both Lujan and Haaland encourage young voters to take an active role in the election process.

The voter registration drive will take place at the Cactus Garden at UNM Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.