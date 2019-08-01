New Mexico recognized for Indoor Air Act

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico is being recognized for its efforts in preventing cancer.

A progress report from the American Cancer Society is applauding New Mexico for its choice to include e-cigarettes in the Indoor Air Act. The report rates states in eight areas of public policy that can help fight cancer, including smoke-free laws.

It also shows New Mexico has taken steps to address half of those policies already. The society says it’s hopeful other states will follow New Mexico’s lead.

