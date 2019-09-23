New Mexico ranks among worst states for teachers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is one of the worst states in the country for teachers, according to a new study.

WalletHub ranked New Mexico 46th on the list. It looked at things like pay, pension, student to teacher ratio, number of certified teachers versus uncertified, teacher evaluation systems, teacher turnover, union, and administrator support, even commute time.

The numbers come from last school year, before New Mexico teachers got a significant raise and the old teacher evaluation system was done away with. This is also the first year in many that Albuquerque Public Schools didn’t ask for a class size waiver to allow for bigger classes, so it’s unclear how New Mexico would rank right now.

North Dakota ranked number one on the list.