ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Providing safe access for those with mobility issues is something that the New Mexico Ramp Project is committed to doing for free.

In New Mexico, 13.7% of adults with mobility disability have difficulty walking or climbing stairs. They have 21 teams of volunteers that do the building.

To date, they have built 225 ramps and they have 226 pending. The clients are not responsible for any of the charges for their ramp. The volunteers are who build the ramps and they are the team leaders. For more information visit nmramp.org.

The New Mexico Ramp Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides free ramps for older adults and people with mobility issues across the state. The older adults are identified by local health care providers and organizations knowing the financial and medical condition of the individual.

People interested in becoming a volunteer can contact New Mexico Ramp Project at info@nmramp.org.