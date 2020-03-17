New Mexico Rail Runner suspends service in wake of coronavirus outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – We are in the midst of a pandemic due to the coronavirus outbreak and its impact is felt globally. In New Mexico, it’s not any different as businesses have shut down, schools closed, and events have been postponed.

One organization in particular that has taken a hit is the New Mexico Rail Runner Express. Communications Manager Augusta Meyers visits the set to discuss how the Rail Runner is dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Rail Runner Express quickly took measures to suspend certain functions to minimize public health risks in the wake of the COVID-19 public health emergency. Augusta explains that initially, the trains would be cleaned before they left the yard in downtown Albuquerque and then the trains would be cleaned again when they reached Santa Fe.

Following the governor’s directive to all state agencies to temporarily adjust or suspend certain functions to minimize public health risks, Rail Runner has since suspended service through April 3. “When you consider the fact that the Rail Runner travels along and carries people along a hundred-mile corridor right through central New Mexico it seemed to make the most sense to suspend the service for a while,” said Augusta.

On April 3 the situation will be reassessed. Augusta explains that many monthly pass holders expressed concern that they will lose money due to the suspended service but she states that that will not be the case.

“We’re going to make good on those. They will not lose any money that they bought passes with. Probably just extend it when the Rail Runner service comes back online, we’ll go ahead and you know, honor those passes,” said Augusta.

For more information on the New Mexico Rail Runner Express including updates on its service, visit their official website on RioMetro.org or their Facebook page.