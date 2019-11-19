New Mexico quilters craft Capitol Christmas Tree skirt

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A giant quilted tree skirt from New Mexico will be wrapped around the Capitol Christmas Tree.

About nine quilters from the New Mexico Quilters Association created the six-foot Christmas tree skirt. It took them a little over a month to make the quilt.

They wanted to incorporate all things New Mexico: the Jemez Pueblo, red and green chile, state plants, and even hot air balloons.

Now, the quilt is off to Washington D.C. to be placed around the Capitol Christmas Tree, which also came from New Mexico.

