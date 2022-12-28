ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Public Education Department announced a new state investment for the targeted expansion of free, high-quality tutoring for math, reading, and science for students across New Mexico.

“Free tutoring accessible for all kids is something Gov. Lujan Grisham envisions as a way to really invest in our state,” said Paola Peacock-Villada, Deputy Managing Director of PED. Tutoring offers repetition and customized support, which allows the student to learn one-on-one, which is something not all students have. With free tutoring, they hope it will help in math, science, and reading. This program is intended for kids so that they can learn after school.

If you’re interested, you can sign up or register your kids here. This program is intended for low-income communities as well as tribally controlled schools. For other information, you can visit webnew.ped.state.nm.us/bureaus/nmpedleadership/.