ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Bullsnakes founded in 2018 are in the American Basketball Association. They encourage the ABA’s philosophy of promoting community-based fun, affordable professional basketball with a blend of quality entertainment that is unparalleled in today’s professional sport. Nick Lourenco owner came by to talk more about the team, how their current season is going, and the community events they have coming up.

They are in their third season and play about 30 teams within the division, right now they are No. 2 in the region and No. 15 in the nation. The regional teams come from Arizona, Texas, and Nevada and they travel often. With a number of local members of the team, like Devin Williams who played the University of New Mexico Lobos. It is bound to be a fun game.

The Bullsnakes have a big community presence and they are bringing the New Mexico Youth Basketball Academy and the Children’s Business Fair to youth within the community. To catch a game, visit https://gobullsnakes.com/.