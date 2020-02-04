Live Now
New Mexico priest accused of child rape found not guilty

by: KRQE Media

Marvin Archuleta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico priest accused of raping a 6-year-old boy has been found not guilty, according to the attorney general’s office.

“I am inspired by the tremendous courage of the survivor and his family. While we are disappointed with the jury’s verdict, we will continue to stand up for survivors of decades-old abuses in these complex cases,” said the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General.

Prosecutors claimed Marvin Archuleta assaulted the first-grade student at the Holy Cross Catholic School more than 30 years ago.

This is a developing story.

