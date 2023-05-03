ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since 1974, the New Mexico Potters and Clay artists have promoted excellence and creativity in the clay arts, and furthering their understanding and appreciation throughout the state. They are now hosting a clay swap meet.

If you have new or used tools, portable clay equipment, excess clay, glazes, show display items and would like to sell them or trade them for items then rent a table space.

This is not a venue for selling your work, though you are welcome to bring your photo folio. The event is Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1911 Poplar Ln. SW In Albuquerque, NM.