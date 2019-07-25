New Mexico poodle mysteriously winds up in Arizona shelter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a 4-year-old poodle, named Steve, who is quite the character. He was adopted from Lucky Paws at Coronado Center and had only been with his new family for about a month before he disappeared.

“We just put him outside, and then he was gone when we came outside,” said Demetria Haynes.

The family lives at a west side apartment complex on 90th Street. In June Steve vanished off the family’s patio and left his owners wondering what could have happened. “That he was gone, that we wouldn’t see him… or hopefully at the pound or something, but nothing,” said Haynes.

After calling shelter after shelter with no sign of Steve, they didn’t know what to do. Until out of the blue, the phone rang. “We went two or three weeks until we got a call from Arizona,” Haynes said.

She said the Arizona Humane Society was on the other end of the call. They had found Steve.

“We thought he was dead or someone kept him,” she said.

How Steve got all the way from his apartment in Albuquerque to the Humane Society in Phoenix, is still a mystery. The family believes someone grabbed him and hit the road to Arizona.

After weeks apart, a volunteer from the shelter helped the family and drove Steve 450 miles home to Albuquerque.

“It was nice, it was happy, it was surprising. That we actually got him back,” Haynes said.

The family is thankful Steve was microchipped, and they’re now keeping a close eye on him.

A spokesperson for the Arizona Humane Society said someone did bring Steve into their facility to drop him off. They believe it was a good samaritan, who found him in the area.

The family said they’re not looking to file a police report, they’re just happy to have Steve home.