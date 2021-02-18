New Mexico Pinon Coffee label to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Pinon Coffee is giving back to a local organization. Designed by local artist, Sean Wells, all proceeds of the limited edition Mexican Spiced Chocolate label will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Mexico.

The company is also collecting direct donations and matching them dollar for dollar through the end of February. “So it’s really important for us to be able to have these sorts of partnerships with other players in the community and people who go out of their way to try and help other folks,” said Drake Miller, director of marketing at New Mexico Pinon Coffee.

Pinon Coffee says they chose that blend because the sweet and spicy reflects the blending of two distinct personalities when a ‘little’ gets matched with a ‘big.’ To buy the coffee, visit, nmpinoncoffee.com/products/limitededition.