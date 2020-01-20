New Mexico pinball champ crowned in Rio Rancho

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The competition was tight but a winner was announced at the first New Mexico State Pinball Championship.

Saturday’s competition at 505 Pinball in Rio Rancho featured the top 16 pinball players in the state. In the end, Robert Brook took home the coveted title. He says he grew up playing with three pinball machines in his garage and now he’s ready to represent our state in the National Tournament on March 5 in Denver.

“Everybody wants to be the best at something at some point in their life and being the best player in New Mexico this year 2019-2020, it’s a great feeling and it’s something I’ve been working at for a while,” he said. Brook will compete against at least 50 other top pinballers from North America.

