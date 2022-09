ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A local, nonprofit choir is gearing up for a performance. The New Mexico Peace Choir will be holding a concert on September 25.

On its website, the choir is described as an “inclusive, mix-voice choir.” Leaders say the choir’s main goal is to make a positive change within the community through their music.

The choir’s next concert is being held on Sunday, September 25, at 2 p.m. at the Central United Methodist Church.