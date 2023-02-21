ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Peace Choir is gearing up for a performance in March. The composition is meant to encourage individuals to find common ground amongst differences, a common theme of the New Mexico Peace Choir.

The New Mexico Peace Choir was founded in 2015 and they perform inspiring songs about peace, kindness, connection and the human spirit. The title of their upcoming concert will be ‘A Patch of Light’ which showcases the theme they continue to share within the community.

The New Mexico Peace Choir will be performing in-person and via live stream on Sunday, March 5 at 3 p.m. The concert will be at Central United Methodist Church at Central and University or those who cannot make it, can view their live stream of the event.