ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Orchid Guild held its annual show and sale event Friday afternoon. The non-profit meets year-round to discuss how to grow various orchid species and to test their skills at the event. People submit their orchids and the best ones win ribbons. “It’s all about the different types of flowers you can see, the different species, the different hybrids, and some excellent folks that grow them well,” said Kristin Elias, New Mexico Orchid Guild.

They also sell orchids at the event and will provide expert advice on how to keep them alive. The 2023 show and sale event continues Saturday. It’s at the Albuquerque Garden Center on Lomas from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.