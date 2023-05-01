ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Orchid Guild is a nonprofit that strives to teach people how to grow various orchids. There are always new things to learn about the flower, with over 30 thousand different species of orchids.

NM Orchid Guild will hold its annual show and sale Friday, May 5 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Located at the Albuquerque Garden Center, 10120 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque. The theme this year is ‘River of Orchids.’ Admission and parking is free. Growers will come from all over the U.S. for the show. For more information visit nmorchidguild.org.