ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials said they have yet to find a tiger after serving warrants in Albuquerque. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF) said, often, illegally-owned exotic animals are discovered living in poor conditions.

On August 12, conservation officers received search warrants to investigate two residences with the help of federal, state, and local law enforcement. The warrants were for locations in South Valley in Albuquerque. Officials with NMDGF said they believed a tiger was living at one of the residences illegally.

Photo of the missing tiger, courtesy of the NMDGF.

During a search, no tiger was found. However, officials recovered a 3-foot alligator, drugs, cash, and illegal firearms. The alligator was taken to a wildlife facility for proper care.

Investigators still suspect the tiger is in New Mexico or a nearby state. They believe the tiger is less than a year old and weighs about 30 to 60 pounds.

If anyone wants to report information related to locating the tiger, the department is asking they call Operation Game Thief at 800-432-4263. Any information about illegal wildlife or exotic animals can be reported to that number as well.