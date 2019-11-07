New Mexico Nurse Practioner Council strives to promote excellence in practice, offer statewide support

In 1977, the New Mexico Nurse Practitioner Council was founded to serve the professional interests of nurse practitioners throughout New Mexico. The NMNPC remains the only state-wide organization of nurse practitioners in the state and works to meet the needs of members and nonmembers across New Mexico.

NMNPC Executive director Rachel Bevan and Region 5 Rep. Michelle Peacock discuss the work the organization does and how they serve the community.

NMNPC was incorporated as a nonprofit in 1997 and has since grown to an organization of 500 members. Rachel explains that NMNPC is made up of five different regions across the state and offer support statewide as they work to resolve issues relevant to the practice.

While NMNPC interacts with the New Mexico Board of Nursing and the BON Advanced Practice Committee on issues they also support group membership in the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. The organization works to maintain a strong lobbying presence to monitor regulatory and legislative changes that may affect the practice environment of the state’s nurse practitioners or their patients’ ability to access and receive health care.

NMNPC will hold its annual conference in Santa Fe on Friday, November 15, 2019, where they will present a $2,500 donation to a local nonprofit organization to help support community health for individuals, families, and communities in New Mexico.