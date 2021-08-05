New Mexico MVD releases practice driving test resource

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division has released a practice driving exam that’s available on mobile devices. The practice exam is a helpful resource for people preparing to take the test that new drivers must pass to obtain a learner’s permit.

The application is free on the Apple App Store and Google Play. More exam resources are available on MVD’s website.

Last month, MVD announced a new way to pay for traffic citations in Albuquerque. Motorists can now pay traffic citations on the Motor Vehicle Division’s automated Albuquerque kiosks. The added feature allows drives to pay citations that are payable to the Motor Vehicle Division. However, the kiosks cannot accept citations payable to courts.

At the kiosk, customers can enter their citation number and choose the payment method. All major credit cards are accepted, however, the transaction will incur a $3.95 charge from the kiosk vendor as well as a 2.3% transaction credit card transaction fee.

There are only two MVD automated kiosks in Albuquerque. Located at the following: