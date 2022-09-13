ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Honoring the state’s greatest musicians. The New Mexico Music Hall of Fame showcases those who have made a substantial impact on the music scene in the state.

The award ceremony is coming up and they are ready to announce the inductees. They will announce them at the 2022 New Mexico Music Hall of Fame inductees dinner event, which will take place at El Patron Restaurant on Sept 16th. There will be live performances and special guests. All proceeds will go to the award show. Tickets are $89 plus fees.

The 2022 New Mexico Music Hall of Fame Awards Show will be on November 26 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. To learn more, visit https://nmmhof.org/.