ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Music Hall of Fame award show is back Thanksgiving weekend. Established to recognize those who have had a significant impact on New Mexico music, and each year they select a few who are inducted into the hall of fame.

Each year since 2003, the New Mexico Music Hall of Fame has had an Awards Show. The gala event celebrates the lifetime achievements of the honorees through presentations and performances.

The award show will be on Nov. 26 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. tickets vary from $12-$22. To purchase tickets, call 505-385-0916 or email rjgrecords@gmail.com. There will be a tribute band and live performances. Some of the Inductees are Stefani Montiel, John Truitt, Roberto Griego, Eddie Garcia, Sugie Padilla, Tony Quinones, and Dick Bills.

