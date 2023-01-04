ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explore New Mexico’s pivotal role in the history of space exploration. Founded back in 1976 the New Mexico Museum of Space History is known as one of the state’s premier visitor destinations. If you’re an amateur astronomer the museum’s astronomy league might be the perfect thing for you. This morning Outreach Coordinator and Astronomy League Chair, Tony Gondola visited the studio to explain all the new things the museum has in store this new year.

The New Mexico Museum of Space History will be installing a new observatory that will have three large research telescopes that need a permanent home. Club members, former researchers, and students at New Mexico State University will have access. Becoming a member is an easy and free process, individuals can contact the museum for information.

This year the museum will host The Great Southwest Star Party. It will take place in October of 2023 and will be a three-day event to host amateur astronomers from across the country. The event will include activities like observing, photography, sharing techniques and information, tours, speakers and a night dedicated to the public.

The New Mexico Museum of Space History and theater is open from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm Mondays – Saturdays, 12 p.m. to 5:00 pm Sundays and closed on Tuesdays. Tour & school groups are welcome. For more information, visit nmspacemuseum.org.