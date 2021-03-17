New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science reopens Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science is reopening to the public on Wednesday, March 17. The museum was closed in April after a small COVID-19 outbreak among staff members.

Museum hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and visitation will be limited to 75 people at one time. The museum reports online ticket purchases are strongly encouraged for efficient entry and to minimize face-to-face contact.

No more than five tickets can be purchased at one time. The cost of admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors ages 60 and older, and $5 for children ages three to 12. Children two-years-old and younger are free. According to a press release from the museum, New Mexico foster families are admitted free. At this time, the museum will continue to suspend its program of free admission for state residents on the first Sunday of the month.

The museum reports that visitors can now check out the traveling exhibit “Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies” which features New Mexico’s young dinosaurs from the late Cretaceous period. Additionally, another open exhibition is “Many Inspired Steps: Apollo 11 50th Anniversary” that commemorates the mission that landed humans on the moon.