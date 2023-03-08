ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Have you seen the chocolate exhibit at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science? If you haven’t got a chance to explore the display yet, it will be leaving in mid-March 2023.

The NMMNHS said Chocolate: The Exhibition will be ending on Sunday, March 12. The exhibit is two floors and follows the life story of chocolate.

The day before the exhibit closes, March 11, the museum will be holding a special event called Sweet Saturday.

Sweet Saturday will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.