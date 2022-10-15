ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday morning, families in Albuquerque got the chance to learn all about chocolate in a hands-on way along with some taste tests.

The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science hosted its first “Sweet Saturday” for a chocolate exhibit.

On select Saturdays, people can learn about chocolate through interactive activities like trying different chocolate samples and learning how long it takes white chocolate to melt in your mouth versus dark chocolate.

The museum said the link between chocolate and New Mexico dates back hundreds of years.

“We’re part of a trade route all the way down into south of America, all the way up to four corners region and beyond. Not only were they trading chocolate up from down south, but we were trading our turquoise,” said Director of Education Deb Novak.

Sweet Saturday is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum’s chocolate exhibition will run until March 12.