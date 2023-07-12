ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday evening from 3 to 6 p.m., the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science will be celebrating the first year of operation of the James Webb telescope. Last year, the telescope made headlines, producing the clearest pictures of space to date.

Wednesday, the museum will host an event to celebrate. There will be a number of activities and video presentations available. University of New Mexico Adjunct Professor Tony Hull will also be at the event. Hull supervised the polishing of the telescope’s mirrors before it’s launch.