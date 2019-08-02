New Mexico murder suspect will not be extradited to Nevada

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A murder suspect locked up in New Mexico will stay in New Mexico for now, despite being wanted in Nevada.

Stephen Goldman is behind bars at MDC on armed robbery charges. Police have also identified him as a suspect in the murders of 15-year-old Collin Romero and 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef, although he has not yet been charged in those crimes.

Earlier this week, it looked like Goldman might be sent back to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he’s wanted for a string of drug store robberies. On Thursday, however, the Las Vegas Police Department said it will not seek to have him extradited since the murder allegations are more serious.